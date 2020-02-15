Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Trump thanks Cambodia over ship in rare message to China-ally

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 15-02-2020 13:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-02-2020 12:58 IST
UPDATE 1-Trump thanks Cambodia over ship in rare message to China-ally
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump has thanked Cambodia for taking in the castaway cruise ship MS Westerdam in a rare message to a country that is one of China's closest allies and has often been at odds with Washington.

Five countries turned away the Westerdam, worried its passengers could be carrying the coronavirus despite it having no known cases before Cambodia's authoritarian prime minister, Hun Sen, agreed the passengers could disembark there. "Thank you to the beautiful country of Cambodia for accepting the @CarnivalCruise ship Westerdam into your port. The United States will remember your courtesy," Trump said in a post on Twitter late on Friday.

The Westerdam, operated by Carnival Corp unit Holland America Inc, docked in the port of Sihanoukville on Thursday after being shunned for two weeks. Its 1,455 passengers began to disembark on Friday.

The passengers were tested regularly on the cruise ship and Cambodia also tested 20 once it docked. None were found to have the new coronavirus that has killed more than 1,500 people, the vast majority in China. Cambodia's Hun Sen has often sparred with the United States over its accusations of human rights abuses and its condemnation of a crackdown on the opposition since 2017.

He has brought Cambodia much closer to China, which has provided billions of dollars in aid for infrastructure projects and stood by Cambodia in the face of Western criticism. "We are very grateful that Cambodia opened its port ... We hope that other countries can be equally as helpful to people in need," U.S. Ambassador to Cambodia W. Patrick Murphy told reporters at the Westerdam.

MOUNTING SCRUTINY The cruise line industry has come under mounting scrutiny amid the virus outbreak after more than 200 people tested positive for the infection on board a ship quarantined in Japan.

Two ships, German-owned AIDAvita and the Norwegian Jade, were denied entry by Vietnam amid the worries. These two have, however, docked at Thai ports.

AIDAvita docked at Laem Chabang port on Friday, a Thai Marine Department official told Reuters. "The ship will leave the port tomorrow."

The Jade, operated by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd , docked at Ko Samui on Saturday morning, another Thai Marine Department official said. Health checks show nobody was sick on the ships.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Singapore reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases - local media

Wentworth Season 8 finally gets official release date in April 2020, Know more in details

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

'Insatiable' cancelled after two seasons on Netflix

Netflix has decided to pull the plug on its controversial dark comedy series Insatiable. The show, created by Lauren Gussis and featuring Debby Ryan in the lead, has been cancelled by the streamer after just two seasons, reported Variety.Th...

U-19 World Cup star Jaiswal reveals reason behind his success in South Africa

Player of the U-19 World Cup, Yashasvi Jaiswal, says practising on astro-turf pitches before the tournament helped him excel on the bouncy tracks in South Africa. Jaiswal was also the highest run-getter in the tournament with 400 runs in si...

Pak's action against terrorism just an eyewash ahead of FATF meet, say experts

The sentence to Jamaat-ud-Dawah JuD chief Hafiz Muhammad Saeed days ahead of a key meeting of the Financial Action Task Force FATF in Paris is just an eyewash to delude the international community, say defence experts in New Delhi on Saturd...

50 people responsible for "Delhi nirman" to share stage with Kejriwal in his oath-taking event

Around 50 people from different walks of life who are responsible for Delhi nirman will share stage with Arvind Kejriwal during his swearing-in ceremony on Sunday, AAP leader Manish Sisodia said. He said these 50 people would include teache...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020