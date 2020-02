Tauqeer Raza booked for remarks against PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah

Politician and Islamic cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan has been booked for allegedly making defamatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit during a speech in Nakhasa district of Uttar Pradesh, Sambhal Police said on Monday. According to Superintendent of Police (SP), Yamuna Prasad Tauqeer visited a protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Sambhal on Sunday at 8 pm where in his speech, he called Prime Minister and Home Minister 'terrorists'.

He also called Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath an "imposter". A case under IPC sections 304, 305 and 153 A has been registered, police said. (ANI)

