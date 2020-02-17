Left Menu
SC's verdict on permanent commission to women in Army is revolutionary: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday lauded the Supreme Court's decision on permanent commission to women officers in the Indian Army.

  New Delhi
  Updated: 17-02-2020 20:55 IST
  Created: 17-02-2020 20:55 IST
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury speaking to ANI on Monday. . Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday lauded the Supreme Court's decision on permanent commission to women officers in the Indian Army. "The Supreme Court's judgment is revolutionary. However, I think that more than changing the mindset of the government, changing the mindset of the Army is important," Adhir Ranjan Choudhury told ANI.

"Since most people in the Army come from rural areas where orthodox thinking still exists, hence, the government should run a campaign in the Army stating that men and women should fight together," he added. Taking a dig at the Gujarat government building a wall along the route of President Donald Trump in Ahmedabad, purportedly to hide the slums, Chowdhury said, "The Prime Minister is busy hiding slums from the US President as he wants to show India as a progressing country."

US President Donald Trump is slated to visit India next week. (ANI)

