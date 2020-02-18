Left Menu
Shaheen Bagh case: SC-appointed interlocutors to meet among themselves today

Supreme Court-appointed three interlocutors will on Tuesday meet to discuss the apex court's direction to persuade and talk to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area.

  • ANI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 11:37 IST
A visual from Shaheen Bagh in Delhi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Supreme Court-appointed three interlocutors will on Tuesday meet to discuss the apex court's direction to persuade and talk to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area. The meeting will take place at senior advocate Sanjay Hegde's place, who is also a member of the team.

The apex court yesterday appointed senior lawyers Sanjay Hegde, Sadhna Ramachandran and former chief information commissioner Wajahat Habibullah to go and talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh area to convince them to hold the agitation at an alternative site. The court has fixed the matter for further hearing on February 24.

On, February 10, a two-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and also comprising Justice KM Joseph issued notices to the Centre, the Delhi government and the police over the protest. The court was hearing two petitions seeking clearance of Shaheen Bagh, Kalindi Kunj road where the protest is going for nearly two months.

The Shaheen Bagh area of Delhi had lately gained nationwide attention due to a continued anti-CAA sit-in by people, especially Muslim women against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register and National Register of Citizens. The PIL, filed by Nand Kishore Garg and Amit Sahni through their lawyer Shashank Deo Sudhi earlier last week, sought appropriate directions to the Centre and others for removal of protestors from Shaheen Bagh near Kalindi Kunj.

It stated that people in Shaheen Bagh are illegally protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019, by blocking the common and public road connecting Delhi to Noida. The petition seeks appropriate direction to the respondents, including the Union of India (UOI) for laying down detailed, comprehensive and exhaustive guidelines relating to outright restrictions for holding protest/agitation leading to obstruction of the public place. (ANI)

