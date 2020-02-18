Aide of Russia's Putin leaves post

Vladislav Surkov, an aide to Russian President Vladimir, has left his post, the Kremlin said in a statement on Tuesday.

Surkov was previously in charge of advice on Russia's relationship with Ukraine but earlier in February the Kremlin said that it would now be handled by the Ukrainian-born deputy head of the Russian presidential administration, Dmitry Kozak.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.