Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lebanon, IMF discuss all possible options for overcoming crisis - finance minister

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beirut
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 17:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 17:04 IST
Lebanon, IMF discuss all possible options for overcoming crisis - finance minister
International Monetary Fund (IMF) Image Credit: ANI

An International Monetary Fund (IMF) team discussed on Friday all possible options with Lebanese officials seeking technical advice for the country's crippling financial crisis, a finance ministry statement said. An IMF team is meeting with officials from heavily indebted Lebanon until Feb. 23 to offer broad advice on tackling the crisis as Beirut mulls a plan for dealing with fast-approaching debt payments, including a $1.2 billion Eurobond on March 9.

"All available data and possible options were discussed based on the delegation's vision and its assessment of the situation in the country...to build a vision for how to overcome the current situation," Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni said in a statement. Since protests erupted in October, Lebanon's currency has slumped by roughly 60% on a parallel market, dollars have become scarce, prices have been hiked and thousands of jobs have been shed.

The government is expected on Friday to review proposals from companies bidding to provide financial and legal advice on options for a potential debt restructuring, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday. Lebanon has not requested financial assistance from the IMF and Western and Sunni-led Gulf Arab states that helped in the past insist that Beirut must first implement long-delayed reforms on core issues such as state corruption and bad governance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

Southern Command felicitates 51 Army personnel

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Australian state mulls nation's first gay 'conversion therapy' ban

An Australian state is considering the nations first ban and jail sentences for so-called gay conversion therapy, a bid that has sparked division more than two years after the country legalized same-sex marriage.The northeastern state of Qu...

Anti-CAA drama: Sedition case against K'taka school management challenged in SC

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the sedition case registered against a Karnataka school management for allegedly allowing students to stage an anti-CAA, anti-NRC drama that portrayed Prime Minister Narendra Modi i...

Ringier Africa Digital Publishing unifies assets under Pulse brand

Ringier Africa Digital Publishing RADP RADP.Africa, one of Africas leading media groups is unifying its assets across the continent - to form one integrated media company under the Pulse brand.With the unification, the former RADP group of...

Bengal make late inroads as Odisha slip up

Odisha let the opportunity slip in the final hour, losing three wickets in quick time as Bengal took an upperhand in their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal clash here on Friday. Fighting half-centuries from opener Shantanu Mishra 62 and Debasish S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020