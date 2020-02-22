Left Menu
Development News Edition

Union MoS Gen VK Singh inspects road projects in Uttarakhand

The Union Minister of State for Road Transport General VK Singh on Saturday concluded his three-day tour of Uttarakhand where he inspected work on the all-weather road project and other highways.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Dehradun (Uttarakhand)
  • |
  • Updated: 22-02-2020 17:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-02-2020 17:31 IST
Union MoS Gen VK Singh inspects road projects in Uttarakhand
Union Minister of State General VK Singh (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Union Minister of State for Road Transport General VK Singh on Saturday concluded his three-day tour of Uttarakhand where he inspected work on the all-weather road project and other highways. "Work on the all-weather road project is being carried out at a fast pace. I also carried out an inspection of Gangotri and Yamunotri National Highway. I have given the target to the officers to complete the work carried out on these roads before the 'Char Dham Yatra' begins," General VK Singh told reporters at a press conference.

"The Delhi-Haridwar and Dehradun-Haridwar National Highways will be completely built before the 2021 Mahakumbh. We are taking care that the environment does not get affected adversely because of the development work," he added. General VK Singh said that the country will benefit from the tour of United States President Donald Trump to India on February 24 and 25. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus spreads in Middle East as death toll hits 4 in Iran

Home Ministers of India, Maldives welcome expansion of bilateral cooperation

Iran reports one death among 10 new coronavirus infections

China finds spike in coronavirus cases in two jails, officials fired

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

There is need to promote culture where students earn while

Kerala Labour and Skills Minister T P Ramakrishnan on Saturday said there is a need topromote a culture where students earn while studying and to this end will soon bring out a state Skills Policy.Kerala will soon bring out a state Skills P...

ITF to focus on 4 core areas to improve biz performance

The Indian Texpreneurs Federation ITF, an association representing the entire value chain oftextile manufacturing in Tamil Nadu, has decided to focus on four core areas to improve the overall business performance ofthe industry as the Missi...

S Sudan rebel leader Machar sworn in as vice president

South Sudan rebel leader Riek Machar was sworn in as first vice president on Saturday, formally rejoining the government in the latest bid to bring peace to a nation ravaged by six years of war. I do hereby swear that I shall be faithful an...

UP Police arrests nephew of BJP MLA in rape case, gives clean chit to MLA, others

Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday has given a clean chit to Bharatiya Janata Party BJP MLA Ravindra Nath Tripathi, his three sons and two nephews in a rape case. However, one nephew of the MLA -- Sandeep Tiwari -- has been arrested and furth...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020