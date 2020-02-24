Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Canadian police move in to clear indigenous blockade of Ontario rail line

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Ottawa
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 20:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 20:40 IST
UPDATE 2-Canadian police move in to clear indigenous blockade of Ontario rail line
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Police moved in on Monday morning to clear a rail blockade by an indigenous group in eastern Canada that had been stopping freight and passenger traffic for more than two weeks on one of the country's busiest lines. Canadian National Railway Co obtained an injunction against those preventing rail traffic from moving along its trunk line near Belleville, Ontario, on Feb. 7, but provincial police had taken a cautious approach until now.

Dozens of Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) descended on the site of the blockade a little after 8 a.m. ET. At least three men were handcuffed and put into a police van. The Canadian Broadcasting Corp. said there had been about 10 arrests so far. Media were kept at a distance. But a group called Real People's Media, affiliated with Onkwehon: we clan families and their allies, posted a video on Twitter showing police wrestle two men who refused to back away from the tracks to the ground. Police had given a midnight deadline to clear away from the rail line.

"Unfortunately, all avenues to successfully negotiate a peaceful resolution have been exhausted and a valid court injunction remains in effect," the OPP said in a statement. The OPP said it would still encourage people to leave peacefully, and that more arrests would be made as a last resort.

The Tyendinaga Mohawk campaigners barricaded the line in solidarity with a British Columbia aboriginal band seeking to stop construction of a gas pipeline over its land. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will meet with top ministers later this morning.

On Friday Trudeau demanded aboriginal groups lift the rail blockades, which have also been staged in other provinces including Quebec, but the protesters at the heart of the standoff remained defiant, saying their conditions had not yet been met. The Wet'suwet' en band in British Columbia has been fighting the construction of TC Energy Corp's planned Coastal GasLink pipeline for a decade, but savvy social media use and years of outreach brought the group allies from across Canada.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Supreme Court leans toward $7.5 billion pipeline in trail dispute

A majority of the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday seemed inclined to find that the federal government had the authority to grant a right of way for a proposed 7.5 billion natural gas pipeline to cross under the popular Appalachian Trail in rur...

Driver of car in German carnival crash was 29-year-old German - police to media

The driver of a car that rode into a carnival parade in the German town of Volkmarsen was a 29-year-old German citizen, a police spokesman was cited as saying by broadcaster Hessenschau.The regional station said police had told it they had ...

Reports: Senators trade Pageau, Namestnikov for draft picks

The Ottawa Senators traded top forwards Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Vladislav Namestnikov in exchange for at least three draft picks, according to multiple reports Monday. Pageau was sent to the New York Islanders for a 2020 first-round pick an...

UPDATE 8-Malaysia's Mahathir quits at 94 but agrees to stay as interim PM

Mahathir Mohamad unexpectedly quit as Malaysias prime minister on Monday, leaving the country in political turmoil, but agreed to a request by the Southeast Asian nations king to stay on as interim premier until a successor is named. The re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020