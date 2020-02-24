Left Menu
Development News Edition

Violence in Delhi orchestrated with an eye on Trump's visit, says MoS for Home Affairs

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Monday said the violence that took place in North-East Delhi was orchestrated with an eye on US President Donald Trump's visit to India.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 21:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 21:43 IST
Violence in Delhi orchestrated with an eye on Trump's visit, says MoS for Home Affairs
MoS for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy speaking to ANI in Hyderabad on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Monday said the violence that took place in North-East Delhi was orchestrated with an eye on US President Donald Trump's visit to India. "Violence in North-East Delhi was orchestrated with an eye on US President Donald Trump's visit to India. I condemn it. A Head Constable also lost his life in the violence. The Government of India will never tolerate violence. We will take strict action against those responsible. Ministry of Home Affairs is monitoring the situation," Reddy told ANI.

"I also want to ask the Congress and other political parties that who will take the responsibility of the killing of one police personnel in the violence. This has clearly been done to malign India's image when the head of the state of the US is visiting the country," he said. He further warned that those responsible for the violence in the national capital will be dealt with an iron hand and no guilty person will be spared.

"In India, people have the right to protest in a peaceful manner. In Shaheen Bagh, there have been protests for the last two months. The Government of India did not stop them even though they were blocking an arterial road in the national capital," he said. "I give a clear warning to the people who take the violent route of protest that strict action will be taken against them. I have instructed the Delhi Police to catch hold of those responsible for the Head Constable's death. There will be an investigation into the issue and the guilty will be punished severely," he added.

Reddy further said that additional forces have been deployed in Delhi to maintain the law and order situation. One Delhi Police Head Constable on Monday lost his life and one DCP got injured during clashes between two groups that took place in Delhi's Gokalpuri.

Earlier today, a clash broke out between two groups in Maujpur area. Meanwhile, Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed at ten locations in North-East district of Delhi, police said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-News and quotes from Julian Assange's extradition hearing

Julian Assange appeared before a British court on Monday to fight an extradition request from the United States which wants to put the 48-year-old on trial for hacking government computers and violating an espionage law.For the main story B...

Bus passengers from Italy blocked in France in coronavirus scare

A bus that arrived in the French city of Lyon from Milan in Italy was sealed off for several hours Monday after the driver showed symptoms of possible coronavirus infection, security sources said. Health authorities isolated the bus in Lyon...

U.S. Supreme Court leans toward $7.5 billion pipeline in trail dispute

A majority of the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday seemed inclined to find that the federal government had the authority to grant a right of way for a proposed 7.5 billion natural gas pipeline to cross under the popular Appalachian Trail in rur...

Driver of car in German carnival crash was 29-year-old German - police to media

The driver of a car that rode into a carnival parade in the German town of Volkmarsen was a 29-year-old German citizen, a police spokesman was cited as saying by broadcaster Hessenschau.The regional station said police had told it they had ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020