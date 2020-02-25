Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 4-Canadian police clear indigenous rail blockade, make arrests

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 01:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 01:58 IST
UPDATE 4-Canadian police clear indigenous rail blockade, make arrests

Police on Monday made multiple arrests and cleared a rail blockade by an indigenous group in eastern Canada that had been stopping freight and passenger traffic for 19 days on one of the country's busiest lines. Police secured the area near Belleville, Ontario, Canadian National Railway Co (CN) said, and its technicians were inspecting the tracks and signals.

"CN is pleased that the illegal blockade in Tyendinaga has come to an end," the company said in a statement without saying when rail service would resume. Tyendinaga Mohawk campaigners barricaded the line in solidarity with the Wet'suwet'en from British Columbia, who are seeking to stop construction of a gas pipeline over their land.

Dozens of Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) descended on the site of the blockade a little after 8 a.m. ET and made several arrests, though they have not yet said how many. Media were kept at a distance. But a group called Real People's Media, which is affiliated with an indigenous clan, posted a video on Twitter showing police wrestle two men to the ground after they refused to back away from the tracks.

"Unfortunately, all avenues to successfully negotiate a peaceful resolution have been exhausted and a valid court injunction remains in effect," the OPP said in a statement. CN obtained an injunction on Feb. 7 against those preventing rail traffic from running along its trunk line near Belleville, but provincial police had been slow to act.

In Ottawa, hundreds of protesters met in front of parliament and marched through downtown in support of the Wet'suwet'en. "We worked extremely hard to obtain a peaceful solution to this situation, but we couldn't allow these barricades to continue," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in parliament.

On Friday, Trudeau had demanded aboriginal groups lift the rail blockades amid railroad layoffs and shortages of goods like propane. Trudeau has said it is his government's priority to reconcile with indigenous peoples, who face higher levels of poverty and violence than and shorter life expectancies than the national average.

Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller said that the government is still seeking dialogue with the Wet'suwet'en and is "even more committed to a peaceful solution". The Wet'suwet'en band in British Columbia has been fighting the construction of TC Energy Corp's planned Coastal GasLink pipeline for a decade, but savvy social media use and years of outreach brought the group allies from across Canada.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

VP Naidu exhorts universities to again strive to make India knowledge hub

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

Microsoft's new initiative to support B2B SaaS startups in India

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-University of Texas tennis coach gets 6 months prison for admissions scam

The former mens tennis head coach of the University of Texas at Austin was sentenced on Monday to six months in prison after admitting he accepted 100,000 in bribes as part of a vast U.S. college admissions fraud scheme.Michael Center, 55, ...

New U.S. rule targeting poor immigrants sows fear, confusion, advocates say

The Trump administration rolled out a new immigration policy on Monday that bars people deemed likely to require government benefits such as housing and food assistance from obtaining permanent residency in the United States.Local and state...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, oil slide; gold spikes as virus fears grip markets

Stocks across the globe were on track to fall by the most in two years on Monday and oil prices tumbled as a jump in coronavirus cases outside of China drove investors to the perceived safety of gold and government bonds on fears of the imp...

UPDATE 2-France will back Lebanon, including an IMF plan - Le Maire

France is looking at options to help Lebanon recover from its financial crisis, including an International Monetary Fund IMF programme if Beirut seeks one, a minister said on Monday. French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire also told reporter...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020