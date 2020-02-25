Left Menu
SC to hear on March 5 Centre's plea seeking to execute Nirbhaya convicts separately

The Supreme Court will hear on March 5, a petition, filed by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, seeking directions to execute the death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case separately.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 11:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 11:54 IST
Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI

A three-judge bench, headed by Justice R Banumathi and also comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan and Navin Sinha, said, we will hear the petition on March 5 at 3 pm.

This comes as a fresh death warrant has been issued for the four death row convicts -- Vinay Sharma, Akshay Thakur, Pawan Gupta, and Mukesh Singh -- in the case for their hanging at 6 am on March 3. Additional Solicitor General KM Natraj, appearing for the Union of India today, submitted to the apex court that the Delhi High Court had given a week's time to execute the death warrants.

The Centre had moved the top court after the Delhi High Court had rejected its petition. The Delhi High Court had, on February 5, stated that the death warrant of all convicts in the Nirbhaya case should be executed together.

The Delhi High Court had observed that Delhi prison rules do not state whether when the mercy petition of one convict is pending, the execution of the other convicts can take place and from the trial court to Supreme Court all convicts have been held by a common order and a common judgment. Meanwhile, a Delhi court on Saturday dismissed an application filed by Vinay Sharma, one of the four death row convicts in Nirbhaya case, seeking specialised medical treatment for his claimed "grievous head injury, fracture in his right arm, insanity, mental illness and schizophrenia".

The case pertains to the brutal gangrape and killing of a 23-year-old paramedical student in a moving bus on the night of December 16, 2012, by six people including a juvenile in Delhi. The woman had died at a Singapore hospital a few days later. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

