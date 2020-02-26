Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Assange complains he cannot follow U.S. extradition hearing

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 23:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 23:57 IST
UPDATE 1-Assange complains he cannot follow U.S. extradition hearing

Julian Assange complained he was struggling to follow his extradition hearing on Wednesday as his legal team argued Britain should not send him to the United States because the charges against him were politically motivated. Assange, 48, faces 18 counts in the U.S. including conspiring to hack government computers and violating an espionage law for publishing thousands of classified diplomatic cables. He faces decades in prison if convicted.

But the Wikileaks founder complained he was struggling to hear proceedings from his position in the dock at Woolwich Crown Court and asked to be able to sit with his lawyers. "I am as much a participant in these proceedings as I am at Wimbledon (tennis)," he told the judge. "I cannot communicate with my lawyers or ask them for clarifications."

On the third day of the hearing, Assange said he was also unable to communicate privately with his lawyers because of microphones in the dock and unnamed U.S. embassy officials in the courtroom. Assange's legal team will submit a formal application for him to leave the dock on Thursday after judge Vanessa Baraitser said such a move was not a risk assessment she could make and questioned whether he would still technically be in custody if allowed out of the dock.

She said most defendants normally sit in the dock and that she could not make exceptions but she did however ask Assange's legal team to make a formal application that he should be able to move. James Lewis, for the U.S. government, said he would not object if Assange were allowed to sit in the well of the court handcuffed to a security official.

"POLITICAL CHARGES" Earlier, Assange's lawyer, Edward Fitzgerald, said extradition for political offences was not allowed under the Anglo-US Extraditions Treaty set up in 2003.

Violent crimes and terrorism were the only type of political crimes that the treaty allows people to be extradited for, he said. His legal team compared Assange to the British Iraq war whistleblower Katharine Gun and Alfred Dreyfus, a Jewish artillery officer in the French army who in 1894 was convicted of treason and shipped to a penal colony off South America’s Atlantic coast.

Fitzgerald also argued that the court needed to consider various protections enshrined in both international law and the European Convention of Human Rights. But Lewis for the U.S. disagreed with the claim that espionage is a political offence.

He said earlier this week that Assange had put lives at risk by disseminating classified materials through Wikileaks. The United States asked Britain to extradite Assange last year after he was pulled from the Ecuador embassy in London, where he had spent seven years holed up to avoid being sent to Sweden over sex crime allegations which have since been dropped. (Editing by Stephen Addison)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

YouTube launches NextUp for Beauty Creators with L'Oréal Paris; invites entries

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Sharapova - inspirational and a great fighter

Maria Sharapovas fellow players described her as inspirational and praised her fighting spirit following the Russians announcement of her retirement from tennis at the age of 32 on Wednesday.The injury-plagued Sharapova, renowned for her ne...

UPDATE 1-Zimbabwe plans subsidised shops for security forces

Zimbabwe plans to set up shops within camps and barracks to sell subsidized goods like maize meal and cooking oil to members of the security forces, cabinet ministers said on Wednesday, as the government seeks to tame anger over economic ha...

Boxing-Jordan's Al Shammary dreams of boxing her way to Olympic glory

Jordanian boxer Reem Al Shammary is driven by her desire to forge a path to the Olympics and sees punching her way past the prevailing gender stereotypes in her country as a welcome added bonus. Al Shammary, who identifies as a Bedouin, is ...

Tennis-Kvitova fights off Ostapenko to reach Qatar quarters

Former champion Petra Kvitova needed all her considerable experience to beat Latvian Jelena Ostapenko 6-2 5-7 6-1 and reach the quarter-finals of the Qatar Open on a windy Wednesday in Doha. The Czech number eight seed, who won the Qatar ti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020