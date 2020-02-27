Delhi riots news when Trump was in India showed our country in poor light: Ram Vilas Paswan

The outbreak of riots in the national capital during US President Donald Trump's visit showed the country in a poor light, said Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan here on Thursday. "The incident happened at a time when the US President was here. The news of Delhi violence was being shown in contrast to the image of the US President. This kind of incident can be nothing short of a blot on our country," Pawan told ANI.

The Union Minister said that Delhi riots were not only lamentable but also heart-wrenching. "As per the latest reports, 34 people have been killed, including a Head Constable and an IB officer," he said. He was pleased to see National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval taking stock of the situation in northeast areas of Delhi, following the incidents of violence, which started on Sunday.

"I am happy to see that Ajit Doval, our National Security Advisor (NSA) took charge of the situation. I want to thank him for visiting the aggrieved people and for assuring security," he said. Paswan also urged the people of Delhi to maintain law order saying, "We do not want the image India's capital to be tarnished." (ANI)

