Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi riots news when Trump was in India showed our country in poor light: Ram Vilas Paswan

The outbreak of riots in the national capital during US President Donald Trump's visit showed the country in a poor light, said Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan here on Thursday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 18:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 18:49 IST
Delhi riots news when Trump was in India showed our country in poor light: Ram Vilas Paswan
Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan talking to ANI in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The outbreak of riots in the national capital during US President Donald Trump's visit showed the country in a poor light, said Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan here on Thursday. "The incident happened at a time when the US President was here. The news of Delhi violence was being shown in contrast to the image of the US President. This kind of incident can be nothing short of a blot on our country," Pawan told ANI.

The Union Minister said that Delhi riots were not only lamentable but also heart-wrenching. "As per the latest reports, 34 people have been killed, including a Head Constable and an IB officer," he said. He was pleased to see National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval taking stock of the situation in northeast areas of Delhi, following the incidents of violence, which started on Sunday.

"I am happy to see that Ajit Doval, our National Security Advisor (NSA) took charge of the situation. I want to thank him for visiting the aggrieved people and for assuring security," he said. Paswan also urged the people of Delhi to maintain law order saying, "We do not want the image India's capital to be tarnished." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

No question is being asked to people who are talking about dividing country: Kapil Mishra

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP leader Kapil Mishra on Thursday said that there was nothing inciting in his statement and why no question is being asked to people who are talking about dividing country and on whose terrace petrol bombs were foun...

Youth to be LJP's focus in Bihar polls

The young voters of Bihar will be the focus of the Lok Janshakti Party during its campaign for the state assembly polls slated for later this year, the party said on ThursdayLJP president Chirag Paswan has prefixed his Twitter handle with Y...

Saudi Arabia suspends entry for Umrah pilgrims, tourists amid coronavirus

Saudi Arabia on Thursday suspended arrivals by foreigners for the Umrah pilgrimage and tourists from two dozen countries where the new coronavirus has spread, as a growing number of cases globally deepened fears of a pandemic.The holy fasti...

INTERVIEW -Women key to solving climate crisis, says Ugandan school striker

Student Hilda Flavia Nakabuye is at the forefront of Ugandas Fridays for Future strikes - but it was years until the 22-year-old realized her own family was victims of climate change.Storms and drought forced Nakabuyes family to sell their ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020