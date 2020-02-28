Left Menu
SC grants anticipatory bail to Hardik Patel in Patidar rally case

  ANI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 28-02-2020 15:25 IST
  • |
  Created: 28-02-2020 15:25 IST
Supreme Court of India (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Friday granted anticipatory bail to Congress leader and Patidar movement leader Hardik Patel in connection with a case pertaining to the violence that erupted during a Patidar stir in Gujarat in 2015. A division bench headed by Justice Uday Umesh Lalit asked law enforcement agencies probing the matter not to arrest Patel till March 6, when the court will take up the matter for hearing.

Patel had moved the top court against the rejection of his anticipatory bail plea by the Gujarat High Court. A rally organised by Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti, led by Patel, as part of its quota stir in Ahmedabad in 2015 had turned violent, following which, a case was registered against him. (ANI)

