U.S. appeals court blocks Trump policy forcing migrants to wait in Mexico

A U.S. federal appeals court in San Francisco, California on Friday blocked a Trump administration policy that has forced tens of thousands of migrants to wait in Mexico for months for hearings in U.S. immigration courts.

A panel of three judges on the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of appeals said the policy conflicted with the text and congressional purpose of U.S. immigration laws. The program, which began a year ago and is called the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), is one of the most dramatic immigration policy changes enacted by the Trump administration.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.