ACB chief Parambir Singh to be new Mumbai Police Commissioner
Senior IPS officer Parambir Singh, who is currently heading Maharashtra's Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB), will be the next Police Commissioner of Mumbai, it was announced on Saturday.
He is replacing Sanjay Barve who is retiring today. Barve had taken over as Mumbai police commissioner on February 28 last year. (ANI)
