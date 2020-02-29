Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. shuts border bridge to stop migrants rushing across from Mexico

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 22:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 21:59 IST
U.S. shuts border bridge to stop migrants rushing across from Mexico
CBP confirmed on its Twitter account that it had closed the Paso Del Norte Bridge to stop a group of migrants from illegally and forcefully entering the United States and that other ports stayed open. Image Credit: Sotryblocks

U.S. authorities said they closed the busy Ciudad Juarez-El Paso border bridge on Friday after more than a hundred mostly Cuban migrants tried to cross in response to a court ruling suspending an asylum policy. Earlier, an appeals court ruled to block one of President Donald Trump's signature immigration policies the administration says has helped to curb migration on the southern border and forced tens of thousands to wait in Mexico.

Word of the news spread on social media and a Reuters witness saw migrants on the Mexican side of the border heading towards the bridge while some U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers were putting on riot gear. "I've been waiting in Juarez for ten months," said one Cuban asylum seeker, who declined to give his name. "I don't care how long I have to wait here for them to let us through."

CBP confirmed on its Twitter account that it had closed the Paso Del Norte Bridge to stop a group of migrants from illegally and forcefully entering the United States and that other ports stayed open. The policy has forced roughly 60,000 people back to Mexico under one of Trump's asylum policies, called the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), to await the outcome of their cases in often dangerous border towns.

There, they are vulnerable to kidnapping, rape, robbery and other crimes while living in sometimes unsanitary conditions. Later on Friday, the Trump administration said in an emergency motion that at least 25,000 migrants sent back through the program were still in Mexico and that halting the program "could prompt a rush on the southern border".

In response, the appeals court put its ruling on hold to allow the administration to petition the U.S. Supreme Court to take up the issue. "It's time for everyone to start going home, no one is going to cross tonight," said Enrique Valenzuela, head of the population council of the Chihuahua state government, whose is among those in charge of handling migrants at the border.

"The suspension has been suspended, MPP is back," he told migrants as he walked through the crowd at the base of the bridge. Even though some migrants left, dozens were still present when CBP tweeted the bridge would remain closed overnight.

The bridge was reopened on Saturday morning.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Jamie Dornan’s film recalls romance with Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades, High Note’s synopsis revealed

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

Data analytics firm OneAudience sued for improperly accessing user data

Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0 seeks to develop 2M ICT professionals globally

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

Ethiopia 'disappointed' with US mediation on Nile dam

Ethiopia on Saturday expressed disappointment with the latest push by the United States to resolve a long-running dispute over a massive dam on the Nile River, suggesting a deal could still be far off The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, se...

Paris half-marathon cancelled over coronavirus fears

The Paris half-marathon, which was scheduled for Sunday with 44,000 registered runners, has been canceled over fears of coronavirus, officials said SaturdayThe announcement came after the French government ordered the cancellation of gather...

France to push through pension reform by decree, without vote

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said the government would push its contested pension reform through parliament by decree, avoiding the need for a vote after the opposition filed more than 40,000 amendments to the draft law.The reform...

Rioters attacked from all sides: How Delhi riots went out of control

Amid allegations that the Delhi Police did not respond appropriately to the violence in North-East District that erupted between two groups opposing and supporting new citizenship law, police sources said that all efforts were made to provi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020