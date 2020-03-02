Left Menu
Development News Edition

Income Tax raids are politically motivated : Bhupesh Baghel to PM Modi

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that I-T raids in the state are "politically motivated".

  • ANI
  • |
  • Raipur (Chhattisgarh)
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 21:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 21:30 IST
Income Tax raids are politically motivated : Bhupesh Baghel to PM Modi
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that I-T raids in the state are "politically motivated". In his letter to the Prime Minister, Baghel pointed out that the actions of Finance/Home Ministries of Government of India are "nothing short of an affront to the idea of 'Cooperative Federalism' that you have often spoken about but instead reflects 'Coercive and insecure Centralism'."

"The actions of agencies of the Government of India is political vendetta on one hand and threaten the very core of our democracy on the other. As a former Chief Minister, you would agree that law and order is a state subject and central forces cannot be deployed in a state without the consent of and prior intimation of the state government. If each one of us fails to adhere to this cardinal principle of our Constitutional democracy, we would become an undemocratic anarchy," Baghel said. He noted that the Income Tax Department conducted "multiple raids (25 as per reports) on various locations in the state of Chhattisgarh between February 27 till date."

"It is my belief that the method, manner and intent with which the raids have been conducted invites questions for two reasons - First, the raids have been conducted in a clandestine, cloak and dagger manner without any information being provided to the state government or the state police," Baghel wrote. "Second, and perhaps of greater concern for your good self, the officials of the IT Department carrying out the raids were accompanied by officials of the Central Reserve Police Force, a central and specialised elite force to be deployed only in cases of 'internal disturbances' in the country or at the specific request made by the state government to the Centre. The logic is simple, as your good self is well aware and as you have espoused in the past as the Chief Minister of Gujarat - law and order is a state subject," he added.

The Income Tax Department had on Monday conducted a raid on the residence of Saumya Chaurasiya, deputy secretary to the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister. The team of IT Department entered the residence in the presence of Chaurasiya. The department had, on February 29, sealed the residence. The I-T Department had last week conducted raids at 25 premises, including those of Congress leader and Raipur Mayor Ajaz Dhebar and senior IAS officers in the state.

The officials raided properties of Ajaz Dhebar, his brother Anwar Dhebar and liquor baron Pappu Bhatiya.Searches were also conducted on the premises of senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, Vivek Dhand and Anil Tuteja. Dhand is also a former Chief Secretary of the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it to top 3

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

8 new barracks at Yerawada Central Jail in Pune, says Anil Deshmukh

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday informed that eight new barracks are being constructed at Yerawada Central Jail in Pune.Speaking in the state Assembly, Deshmukh informed that construction work of three barracks has been co...

Italy coronavirus death toll jumps to 52

Rome, Mar 2 AFP Italy on Monday reported a jump in the death toll from the coronavirus to 52, with more than 2,000 people infected, most of whom were in the countrys northern Lombardy regionThe civil protection agency said 18 people had die...

Britain's demands for U.S. trade talks set to test special relationship

Britain on Monday unveiled its mandate for trade talks with the United States, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson vowing to drive a hard bargain in negotiations that are set to test the two allies special relationship. After leaving the Euro...

Path forward lies in peaceful dialogue and rule of law: Iranian Foreign Minister condemns Delhi violence

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif on Monday condemned the violent clashes in parts of Delhi in which 47 people have been killed, and urged the Indian authorities to ensure the wellbeing of all Indians. Iran condemns the wave of organized...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020