Development is our mantra, take lead in ensuring peace, unity and harmony: PM Modi tells BJP MPs

Take a lead in ensuring peace, unity and harmony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday told BJP Parliamentarians and asserted 'development is our mantra'.

Visual from the BJP meeting.. Image Credit: ANI

Take a lead in ensuring peace, unity and harmony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday told BJP Parliamentarians and asserted 'development is our mantra'. "The Prime Minister told party MPs that we are here for the national interest. He said the country is supreme and national interest is above all. He said development is our mantra. Prime Minister Modi said that peace, unity, and harmony are prerequisites of development. He urged MPs that they should take lead in ensuring peace, unity, and harmony," Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Pralhad Joshi told reporters quoting Modi who had spoken at the BJP's Parliamentary party meet on Tuesday. The comments of the Prime Minister assume significance as they came days after the violence in North-East Delhi which has claimed 47 lives.

The Prime Minister also attacked the opposition stating that "even today some parties are putting their interest above the national interest". "The Prime Minister said that the national interest and party interest also came in the freedom struggle. Even today some parties are putting their party interest above the national interest. But BJP people should consider national interest at the top," Joshi said quoting Modi.

Joshi quoted the Prime Minister as saying that "while during the independence struggle an issue was created over Vande Mataram, similar attempts are being made against Bharat Mata ki jai". "The Prime Minister said that the national interest is supreme and 'Bharati Mata ki Jai' should be our slogan," Joshi said. Asked about notices given to Congress MPs, Joshi said: "Our MPs have written to the Speaker about their (Congress) MPs behaviour. No decision has been taken regarding this."

Congress MP Ramya Haridas had lodged a complaint with the Lok Sabha Speaker alleging physical assault on her by BJP member Jaskaur Meena. The Minister also stated that there was no discussion on Prime Minister's tweet through which the PM said that he may be giving up his social media accounts on coming Sunday.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to hold an interaction, via video conferencing, with beneficiaries of Jana Aushadi centres on March 7. (ANI)

