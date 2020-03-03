Committed to end monopoly in transport business, Amarinder Singh tells Assembly

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday affirmed his government's commitment to check monopoly and undue profiteering in the transport business. On the issue of the State Transport Policy, the Chief Minister pointed out that the matter was sub-judice but necessary action would be taken as per the directions of the court, as and when the issue was settled.

The Chief Minister assured the House that any transport permits found illegal would be cancelled, disclosing that show-cause notices had already been issued for 142 permits, which were being examined as per law. The transport department was in the process of issuing 15-day Show Cause Notices for the remaining 212 permits as well, said the Chief Minister, promising total transparency in issuance of permits, along with all possible steps to break the monopoly in the transport sector.

The Chief Minister said his government was totally committed to ending monopolistic practices and cartelization in the transport sector, which the previous SAD-BJP regime "had promoted to its own benefit". The Chief Minister also announced a 50 per cent concession on bus fare to women travelling in government and Punjab Road Transport Corporation buses, as well as 5000 new mini bus route permits in the next two years to benefit the state's unemployed youth.

Another 2,000 route permits would be provided for regular 52-seater stage carriage buses during the next two years, the Chief Minister told the House. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.