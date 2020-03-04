JK High Court seeks Centre's response on evacuation of students from Iran

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Wednesday sought the Centre's response on a plea regarding the evacuation of Jammu and Kashmir students and other people from coronavirus-hit Iran. The court directed the administrations of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh to ensure creation of proper isolation and quarantine facilities besides testing laboratories for prevention of novel coronavirus.

The bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Rajesh Bindal made secretaries of the ministries of External Affairs, Health and Family Welfare, and Civil Aviation, chief secretaries and commissioner secretaries of Health and Medical Education Departments of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh respectively as party respondents. According to the directions, the ministries of External Affairs, Health and Civil Aviation are required through the Indian Embassy in Tehran and their offices, to ensure availability of the required materials including masks, medication and essential commodities including food etc. to all Indians especially the students, who are stated to be stranded there.

They will further identify the protocol to be followed, examine the mode to forthwith implement the same and take steps for evacuation of the Indian students stranded in Iran. The court directed the administrations of J&K and Ladakh to identify and ensure creation of proper facilities for isolation and quarantine in the government and private sector, testing laboratories as well as availability of the health care and medication for prevention of the COVID 19 disease and treatment of those infected or carrying the infection.

They were further directed to take immediate steps for acquisition of and to ensure availability in sufficient numbers and quantity of N-95 (or any other recommended) masks, for the public and separation kits for all medical personnel and staff. The high court directed the respondents to file status report on or before March 12 which has been listed as the next date of hearing..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.