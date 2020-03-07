Left Menu
Juvenile Board defers pronouncement of sentences of 2 minors in Pehlu Khan lynching case

Alwar's Juvenile Justice Board on Saturday deferred to March 12, the date of pronouncement of sentences of two minors who were convicted in the Pehlu Khan lynching case.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Alwar (Rajasthan)
  • |
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 18:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-03-2020 18:24 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Alwar's Juvenile Justice Board on Saturday deferred to March 12, the date of pronouncement of sentences of two minors who were convicted in the Pehlu Khan lynching case. The Juvenile Justice Board, headed by Principal Magistrate Sarita Dhaka deferred the date of pronouncement of the sentence to March 12.

This comes a day after Alwar's Juvenile Justice Board convicted the two minors in the case.Khan, a 55-year-old dairy farmer from Haryana's Nuh, was beaten up by self-styled cow vigilantes near Behror in Rajasthan on Delhi-Alwar highway on April 1 in 2017. He had succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital two days later. Thereafter, an amateur video of the incident had gone viral showing Khan getting thrashed by a mob, thrown to the ground and kicked. Three, of the nine people accused of his murder, were underage.

On October 14 last year, the Rajasthan government had filed an appeal in the High Court challenging the acquittal of six accused by a lower court in connection with the lynching of Pehlu Khan in 2017. An SIT, which was set up to probe and identify lapses and irregularities in the police investigation in the lynching case, had in September last year submitted its report to the state government.

The state government had announced the constitution of the SIT to probe afresh the case after a Rajasthan court acquitted all six men accused of lynching Pehlu Khan on the benefit of the doubt (ANI)

