Fresh plea in HC alleges hate speech by Sonia Gandhi, Salman Khurshid & BJP leaders
A fresh plea was filed in the Delhi High Court on Wednesday alleging that hate speeches were made by Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Salman Khurshid and BJP's Anurag Thakur and Kapil Mishra
The plea has sought registration of cases against those making hate speeches and setting up of a special investigation team (SIT) to assess property damage in last month's riots in northeast Delhi
The petition also sought attachment of properties of people involved in making hate speeches and selling them to compensate victims of the communal violence in the national capital. The matter is likely to be heard on Thursday.
