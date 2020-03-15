Left Menu
Coronavirus: Delhi Police extends quarantine facility at two training centres

With coronavirus cases increasing in the country, the Delhi Police has extended quarantine facilities at its Jharoda Kalan and Wazirabad training centres.

Coronavirus: Delhi Police extends quarantine facility at two training centres
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

With coronavirus cases increasing in the country, the Delhi Police has extended quarantine facilities at its Jharoda Kalan and Wazirabad training centres. "Delhi Police has extended Quarantine Facilities at two of its training centres, located at Jharoda Kalan and Wazirabad," a tweet by the official handle of the police on Sunday read.

Currently, two quarantine facilities by Indian Army and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) are operational in Manesar and Chhawla respectively in the NCR. Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 93, informed Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

So far, two deaths due to the lethal infection have been reported in the country. In the wake of spurt in cases of COVID-19 across the country, the Central Government on Saturday decided to treat the deadly virus as a "notified disaster".

Coronavirus, which originated in China's Wuhan city in December last year, has so far spread to more than 100 countries, infecting over 1,30,000 people. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared coronavirus a pandemic. (ANI)

