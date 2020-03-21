Left Menu
North Korea fires unidentified projectile -Yonhap

  Updated: 21-03-2020 03:56 IST
North Korea fired an unidentified projectile into the sea off the east coast of the Korean peninsula, Yonhap said on Saturday, citing South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

A Joint Chiefs spokesman could not immediately be reached. Japan's coast guard said on Saturday that North Korea appeared to have fired a missile, which landed outside Japan's exclusive economic zone waters.

North Korea launched multiple projectiles into the sea earlier this month as part of firing drills, according to South Korea's military, drawing U.S. and Chinese appeals for Pyongyang to return to talks on ending its nuclear and missile programmes. Earlier on Saturday, state media KCNA said North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guided an an artillery fire competition between combined units of the North Korean army on Friday.

North Korea also announced on Saturday it will hold a session of the Supreme People's Assembly, its legislature, which analysts had said would involve gathering almost 700 of the country’s leaders in one spot as the coronavirus spreads worldwide. “If it goes ahead, it would be the ultimate show of (North Korea’s) confidence in managing the coronavirus situation,” Rachel Minyoung Lee, of the North Korea monitoring website NK News, said on Twitter this week.

