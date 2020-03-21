Left Menu
Mumbai crime branch busts fake passport gang, arrests 3

Mumbai crime branch busted a fake passport gang here and arrested three persons who are its members.

  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 13:41 IST
  • Created: 21-03-2020 13:41 IST
Indian Passport (Representative image) . Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai crime branch busted a fake passport gang here and arrested three persons who are its members. According to police, the gang was involved in making fake passports and other documents and sending people abroad.

According to the Crime Branch DCP Akbar Pathan, a couple on February 26, en route to Dubai from Mumbai International Airport, was apprehended after the authorities got suspicious of their passports. The couple mentioned that they got their passports made through an agent. The agent Manish Ghogri was later arrested by the Crime Branch, and upon questioning, he told the names of other people involved in the crime.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is going on.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

