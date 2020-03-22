Supriya Sule lauds people working amidst coronavirus crisis

As thousands of people participated in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "clapping initiative" on Sunday, NCP leader and Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule in a tweet lauded the work done by people in different fields to combat against the coronavirus.

"I Salute and Appreciate the work done by all Governments, Front Line Officers, Doctors, Support Staff, Police, Nurses and All Service Providers amidst the coronavirus crisis," Sule tweeted.

The number of coronavirus positive patients in India rose to 341 on Sunday, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.