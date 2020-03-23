State govts should ensure rules of lockdown are followed: PM Modi

A day after successful "Janta curfew", Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked state governments to ensure rules of lockdown are followed properly and called on citizens to take the issue seriously. "Many people are still not taking the lockdown seriously. Please save yourself by doing this, save your family, follow the instructions seriously. I request the state governments to ensure the rules and laws are followed," Prime Minister Modi took to Twitter and wrote in Hindi.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced a complete lockdown in Delhi from March 23 till March 31 for the prevention and containment of COVID-19. The government said that all shops, commercial establishments, factories, workshops, offices, godowns, weekly markets shall stop their operations and only essential services and establishments have been exempted from the lockdown.

The Delhi Police has imposed Section 144 of CrPC which prohibits assembly of four or more people in one place till March 31. The number of coronavirus positive patients in India rose to 396 on Sunday, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). (ANI)

