COVID-19: SC asks Cente to consider plea seeking increase in number of testing, quarantine centres

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Central government to look into a plea seeking directions for an increase in the number of testing centres and quarantine centres across the country to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

  Updated: 23-03-2020 14:37 IST
Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Central government to look into a plea seeking directions for an increase in the number of testing centres and quarantine centres across the country to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde asked the Centre to consider the plea, filed by journalist Prashant Tandon and social activist Kunajana Singh.

The court asked the petitioners to give representation to the Central government, which will consider the petition. The top court also asked state governments to consider plea as a representation and look into the PIL seeking closure of all places of worship to ensure social distancing.

Chief Justice SA Bobde said the court cannot pass orders that it cannot implement and added that it will ask all states to consider the matter. "We are informed that the government has become very active and is taking steps. Everybody is saying the government is acting very responsibly and doing a good job. Let them do their job," CJI Bobde said.

The plea also sought directions for setting up temporary hospital beds and facilitating thermal screening at public places. Currently, Centre has notified 52 laboratories set-up across the country to test for coronavirus, while keeping the privately-run laboratories outside the purview of the same. Thereby the SC should direct the UOI to increase the laboratories, the petition said.

This comes as at least 415 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in the country. (ANI)

