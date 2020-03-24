MP funds can now be used for COVID-19 equipment

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday said that his "request" to Prime Minister Narendra Modi made in presence of Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla had been approved and now MP funds can be used for essential and urgently needed equipment to combat coronavirus.

"LokSabha Speaker @ombirlakota called me at lunch today to say that my oral request to the PM, made in his presence yesterday, had been approved& the orders would shortly be issued. Here they are:MP funds can now be used for essential &urgently needed equipment vs #COVID19," tweeted Tharoor.

On March 23, the Congress leader had written a letter to the Central government asking for relaxation in the rules governing MPLAD fund so as to allow the purchase of necessary equipment to combat the outbreak of coronavirus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.