COVID-19 positive cases in Delhi reaches 35, says Kejriwal

With 5 new positive COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the national capital reached 35 on Wednesday, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. "In the last 24 hours, there have been 5 new COVID-19 cases in Delhi. One of them has a foreign travel history. Now, the total number of cases rises to 35 in Delhi," CM Kejriwal said while addressing a digital press conference.

Earlier today, CM Kejriwal assured people that the supply of essential commodities will not be hampered at any cost and added that personnel manning shops and engaged in other essential services would be issued E-passes promptly to facilitate their movement in the national capital during the 21-day lockdown period. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly.

In a televised address to the nation, Prime Minister Modi said that it is vital to break the chain of the disease and experts have said that at least 21 days are needed for it. (ANI)