Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi govt to provide e-passes to those catering essentials during lockdown: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that the state government will provide e-passes to those providing essentials during the 21-day lockdown period.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 20:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 20:06 IST
Delhi govt to provide e-passes to those catering essentials during lockdown: Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressing a digital press conference in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that the state government will provide e-passes to those providing essentials during the 21-day lockdown period. A person has to dial 1031 to avail the e-pass.

"To continue the availability of essential services for all, we have decided to give e-pass to all those who are involved in such professions but do not have any ID. You can reach out to us at 1031 to avail the e-pass," Kejriwal said while addressing a digital press conference. "It is the government's responsibility that essential services are provided to all. For people who are working during the 21-day lockdown, and have government IDs, they will be allowed to move in the city if they show their government IDs. Private hospital and media IDs will also work," he added.

Kejriwal also said that people do not need any pass for walking up to their local grocery shops. "People who buy from their local grocery shops - located in their neighbourhood or colonies, do not need curfew passes. People do not need any pass for walking up to their local grocery shops. You can buy vegetables, medicines, milk and other things from your local grocery shops," he said.

Commenting upon the recent reports of landlords threatening to evict doctors and nurses from their houses, he said, "Some landlords in our city are threatening to evict doctors and nurses from their houses. They are saying they will (medical personnel) spread COVID-19. It won't be tolerated. God forbid, if someone gets infected from your house then they, and no one else, will come to your rescue." The Chief Minister also urged the people to strive through the 21 day period and said, "There will be difficulties but we will have to fight together. Adhere to lockdown provisions and do not step out of your homes unnecessarily."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. In a televised address to the nation, the Prime Minister said that it is vital to break the chain of the disease and experts have said that at least 21 days are needed for it. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

London City Airport to close until end of April

London City Airport said it will suspend all commercial and private flights from Wednesday evening until the end of April following Britains order that people should stay at home and stop travelling.At this point in this fast-moving and unp...

Nigerian army prepares for coronavirus lockdown, mass burials

The Nigerian Army is preparing to forcibly transfer the sick to hospital and enforce curbs on movement to try to shield the country from coronavirus, and is leasing equipment for possible mass burial, according to an army memo seen by Reute...

U.S. Senate bill set to give aviation sector up to $33 billion bailout - sources

A compromise 2 trillion economic rescue package that will be voted on by the U.S. Senate on Wednesday is set to give passenger airlines about 25 billion in grants, and up to another 8 billion for cargo carriers and airport contractors like ...

Working with authorities so that essential services can operate: Zomato founder

Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal on Wednesday said the company is actively working with the authorities so that essential services can operate without trouble on account of lockdown in the country due to the coronavirus pandemic. He a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020