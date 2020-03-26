Left Menu
Development News Edition

FIR against Puducherry MLA for violating lockdown orders

A FIR was registered against Congress MLA John Kumar for allegedly violating the lockdown orders issued by the Puducherry government to contain the spread of COVID-19.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Puducherry
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 05:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 05:27 IST
FIR against Puducherry MLA for violating lockdown orders
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A FIR was registered against Congress MLA John Kumar for allegedly violating the lockdown orders issued by the Puducherry government to contain the spread of COVID-19.

It has been alleged that Kumar was distributing bags containing vegetables to a gathering of more than 200 people near his residence in Nellithope.

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy had earlier announced that curfew will be imposed in the Union Territory till March 31. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Gilead asks FDA to revoke orphan drug status for potential coronavirus drug

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

Magnitude 7.8 quake strikes off Russia's Kuril Islands - USGS

Breaking News: Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

Global coal plant development fell for 4th year running in 2019-research

Global coal power plant development declined for the fourth year running in 2019, while a total of 13 gigawatts GW of capacity construction has been delayed so far this year due to the coronavirus, research by environmental organisations sh...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Hockey visors into face shields Hockey gear maker tweaks equipment for health workersSports equipment maker Bauer Hockey plans to modify its hockey visors into face shields for healthcar...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Trump says doesnt accept Levinson dead, but not looking greatU.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he had not been told that former FBI agent Robert Levinson, who disappeare...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Canada doubles value of coronavirus stimulus package, promises cash, loan delaysCanada has almost doubled the value of an aid package to help people and businesses deal with losses from t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020