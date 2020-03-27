Saudi-Led coalition destroys drones launched by Yemen's Houthis towards Kingdom
Saudi-Led coalition intercepted and destroyed drones launched by Iran-aligned Yemen's Houthis towards "civilian targets" in Saudi cities of Abha and Khamis Mushait, state news agency spa said early Friday, citing the coalition spokesman Colonel Turki al-Malki.
In Yemen, Houthi air defences intercepted on Friday aircrafts affiliated with Saudi-led coalition forces over the Yemeni city of Marib and forced them to leave, the Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saria said in a Tweet. The two attacks come after Yemen's warring parties had welcomed a U.N. call for an immediate truce on Thursday to fight the coronavirus outbreak.
Yemen has been mired in conflict since the Houthis ousted the government from power in the capital, Sanaa, in late 2014. The group still controls most major urban centres despite years of war.
