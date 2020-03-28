Meghalaya CM reviews arrangements for selling essential commodities

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Friday took to streets to review preparedness of concerned authorities to contain coronavirus spread and arrangements made for selling essential commodities amid the nationwide lockdown. No positive COVID-19 case has been reported in the state so far. During his visit, the Chief Minister was seen spreading awareness among people about the practice of social distancing to prevent coronavirus transmission. He directed people to maintain a distance of at least one metre between them and asked them to follow the marks drawn on the road while queuing up for stocking on groceries.He further asked policeman to keep note that people follow guidelines.

Sangma also inspected the Corona Isolation Centre at Indian Insitute of Management Shillong and at Meghalaya Administrative Training Institute in Mawdiangdiang.He was followed by his cabinet colleagues and other officials of the health department. "We are making all arrangements to prepare the necessary infrastructure facilities for our Meghalaya citizens in the wake of COVID-2019," the Chief Minister said. On Friday, Union Home Ministry's Joint Secretary, Punya Salila Srivastava, said that all states and Union Territories (UTs) have been requested to take immediate steps to provide adequate support, including food and shelter, to migrant agricultural labourers, industrial workers and other unorganised sector workers during the 21-day nationwide lockdown. "States and Union Territories have been requested to make arrangements for food, water and sanitation for the migrant labourers. Hotels and rented accommodation should stay open and functional while taking all the COVID-19 precautions," she said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to combat the disease. (ANI)

