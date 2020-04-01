With people's support battle against coronavirus will be won: Odisha CM

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik extended his greetings to the people of the state on Wednesday, on the occasion of Utkal Divas (Odisha Day). He stated that the state had set a benchmark in disaster management, and with people's support, even the battle against the coronavirus would be won.

"I believe, with your support, we will win our ongoing fight against Corona Virus" the Cheif Minister said. During his address, he also paid his respect to leaders who aided in the formation of a separate Odisha province.

"On this occasion of Odisha Dibas I want to extend my best wishes to all of you, and I pay my tribute to the legendary leaders who fulfilled the dream of separate Odisha province," he said. "I give my respect even to those who have contributed to the development of Odia language, literature and culture." the Chief Minister added.The total number of coronavirus cases in India climbed to 1637 on Tuesday. The death toll due to the COVID-19 rose to 38 while 132 cases were cured or discharged after treatment, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.