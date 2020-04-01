Left Menu
Development News Edition

With people's support battle against coronavirus will be won: Odisha CM

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik extended his greetings to the people of the state on Wednesday, on the occasion of Utkal Divas (Odisha Day).

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 01-04-2020 13:43 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 13:43 IST
With people's support battle against coronavirus will be won: Odisha CM
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (File). Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik extended his greetings to the people of the state on Wednesday, on the occasion of Utkal Divas (Odisha Day). He stated that the state had set a benchmark in disaster management, and with people's support, even the battle against the coronavirus would be won.

"I believe, with your support, we will win our ongoing fight against Corona Virus" the Cheif Minister said. During his address, he also paid his respect to leaders who aided in the formation of a separate Odisha province.

"On this occasion of Odisha Dibas I want to extend my best wishes to all of you, and I pay my tribute to the legendary leaders who fulfilled the dream of separate Odisha province," he said. "I give my respect even to those who have contributed to the development of Odia language, literature and culture." the Chief Minister added.The total number of coronavirus cases in India climbed to 1637 on Tuesday. The death toll due to the COVID-19 rose to 38 while 132 cases were cured or discharged after treatment, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Malaysia calls on women to 'stop nagging, use makeup' in coronavirus advice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi legal service authority distributes food grains to daily wage workers

Delhi State Legal Service Authority DSLSA distributed food grains to migrant and daily wage workers, who are worst-hit by the imposition of a lockdown in the wake of coronavirus, in the national capital on Wednesday. The food grains were di...

Turkey sends aid to virus-hit Italy and Spain

Turkey on Wednesday sent health supplies including masks to Italy and Spain, the two European countries worst hit by the novel coronavirus, the defence ministry said. Health supplies prepared to fight COVID-19 together, and with the hopes o...

Indonesia confirms 149 new coronavirus infections, taking total to 1,677

Indonesia confirmed on Wednesday 149 new coronavirus infections, taking the total in the Southeast Asian country to 1,677, a health ministry official said.Achmad Yurianto reported 21 new deaths from the virus, taking the total to 157, while...

Women students stranded due to lockdown can reach out for hel: NCW

Women students stranded in different cities away from their homes due to the lockdown can contact the National Commission for Women for help, its chairperson Rekha Sharma has saidSharma assured them that the NCW will work through the state ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020