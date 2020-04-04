Left Menu
Over 66,000 people booked for violating lockdown in Delhi

The Delhi Police have registered FIRs against 66,000 people for violating lockdown due to coronavirus.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2020 21:51 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 21:51 IST
Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Police have registered FIRs against 66,000 people for violating lockdown due to coronavirus. According to Delhi Police spokesman MS Randhawa, 3350 FIRs have been lodged under Section 188 of IPC and 10,000 vehicles have been impounded.

"Delhi Police have registered FIRs against 66,000 people under Delhi Police Act for violating coronavirus lockdown. 3350 FIRs have been lodged under Section 188 of IPC, 10000 vehicles impounded. Around 40 FIRs lodged against the violators of home quarantine," Randhawa said. He also said that the Delhi Police are providing cooked food and ration to people with the help of NGOs.

"With the help of NGOs, Delhi Police are providing cooked food to around 2 lakh people and ration to 6,000 families for 10 days. We are also ensuring an adequate supply of essential supplies in the state," he said. The government has imposed a 21-day countrywide lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus in community.

The total positive cases of COVID-19 in India stand at 3072. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

