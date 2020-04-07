Left Menu
Case against factory owner for defying lockdown in Ajmer

A case has been registered against a garment manufacturing factory here for allegedly defying lockdown orders.

ANI | Ajmer (Rajasthan) | Updated: 07-04-2020 13:11 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 13:11 IST
Visual from the factory in Ajmer. Image Credit: ANI

A case has been registered against a garment manufacturing factory here for allegedly defying lockdown orders. "We had received information that labours were working in this factory situated near Pushkar road and they are not followed lockdown orders. After officials visited there, it was found that two firms were there and 23-24 labours were working. In this regard, we are registering a case against them," said SHO Dinesh Kumawat.

Meanwhile, an official from the factory said that these labours are from Bihar and West Bengal, and they were staying in the factory amid lockdown. "These people were working as tailors in the factory. They are from Bihar and West Bengal. Soon after lockdown was announced, we stopped the work. These people stay here only all the time. They don't do any work here. There is no transport facility, how will they leave from here? They are just staying here," the official said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on March 24 announced a 21-day lockdown as a precautionary measure to control the spread of COVID-19. (ANI)

