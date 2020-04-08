Left Menu
Sonia Gandhi to interact with PCC presidents on April 11 regarding relief work

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi will interact with Presidents of all Pradesh Congress Committees (PCCs) through video conferencing on April 11 to discuss relief work related to the COVID-19 crisis.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2020 15:18 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 15:18 IST
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi. Image Credit: ANI

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi will interact with Presidents of all Pradesh Congress Committees (PCCs) through video conferencing on April 11 to discuss relief work related to the COVID-19 crisis. On Tuesday, Sonia Gandhi gave five suggestions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fight against COVID-19, including ban on government ads, suspension of Rs 20,000 crore Central Vista beautification project and official foreign tours of President and ministers.

In the letter to the Prime Minister, she extended the party's support to the Union Cabinet's decision of 30 per cent pay cut from salaries of Members of Parliament. "Austerity measures which can be used to divert much needed funds to the fight against COVID-19 are the need of the hour," she wrote. (ANI)

