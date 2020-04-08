Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italian bond yields jump as EU fails to agree rescue package

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 08-04-2020 16:43 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 15:46 IST
Italian bond yields jump as EU fails to agree rescue package
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Italian government bond yields rose sharply on Wednesday after European Union finance ministers failed to agree on a rescue package to help economies recover from the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Diplomatic sources and officials said a feud between Italy and the Netherlands over what conditions should be attached to eurozone credit for governments fighting the pandemic was blocking progress on half a trillion euros worth of aid. Heavily indebted Italy, one of the countries hardest hit by the pandemic, has been lobbying for more economic support including some form of debt mutualization.

The European Central Bank, which has showered the region with more cheap cash to aid recovery and scaled up its bond-buying scheme to keep borrowing costs low, has said EU governments must ramp up their fiscal stimulus. "There were expectations that at least they (EU ministers) would come up with a cheap compromise," Jan von Gerich, a fixed-income strategist at Nordea, said.

"What we know from the leaks is that they haven't even got that agreement. It becomes very challenging for countries like Italy. The ECB doesn't want to take all the risks. They don't want to hold half of Italy's debt when the debt is unsustainable." Officials told Reuters that the ECB had told eurozone finance ministers that the eurozone could need fiscal measures worth up to 1.5 trillion euros ($1.6 trillion) to tackle the economic crisis caused by the epidemic.

Italy's 10-year bond yield rose as much as 20 basis points, hitting its highest since March 19 at 1.748% before slipping back. It was last up 11 bps. The 2-year yield was last up 14 bps at 0.72%.

The gap between benchmark 10-year German and Italian bond yields, a gauge of the risks investors attach to lending to Italy, expanded to more than 200 basis points, at one point hitting its widest since March 20. The cost of insuring against southern European sovereign debt also rose, with the five-year credit default swap for Italy up 15 bps, according to IHS Markit. Spanish CDS rose 7 bps, and Portugal's by 5 bps.

Italy's bank index fell 2.4% Nordea's von Gerich said the ECB, at least privately, would be happy for Italian yields to rise as long as the moves were not too dramatic, in order to send a message to EU ministers that they needed to reach an agreement on fiscal support.

Italian 10-year bond yields rocketed past 3% last month but ECB actions have brought them back down. Other southern European bond yields rose on Wednesday too but the moves were more modest - analysts say that given Italy's push to get the EU to agree to debt mutualization, it had the most to lose from the failure to reach an agreement.

The Greek 10-year yield climbed 4 bps to 1.87%, while Portugal's rose 3 bps to 0.923%. UniCredit analysts noted that new ECB measures announced on Tuesday make Greek government bonds eligible as collateral in Eurosystem credit operations.

German yields dipped as investors sought some safety in the region's best-rated bonds. The 10-year yield fell 3 bps to -0.34%. ($1 = 0.9207 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 lockdown: Two held for spitting on cops in Indore

Two persons were arrested for allegedly spitting on policemen, after they were intercepted for stepping out during the COVID-19 lockdown in Madhya Pradeshs Indore city, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Monday when Jujair...

Ensure strict implementation of rural lockdown: Guj DGP

Police officers in Gujarat have been directed to strictly enforce the lockdown in rural areas of the state to check the spread of coronavirus. Issuing a circular on Wednesday, state Director General of Police DGP Shivanand Jha has directed ...

Lockdown: Guj to provide free ration to 60 lakh APL families

The Gujarat government on Wednesday said that during the ongoing lockdown it will provide free ration to around 60 lakh Above Poverty Line APL families in the state that are not covered under the National Food Security Act. Each APL-1 card ...

'Now is not the time to relax measures': WHO Europe

Despite positive signs from some countries, it is too early to scale back measures aimed at containing the spread of the coronavirus, the World Health Organizations European office said Wednesday. Now is not the time to relax measures, WHO ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020