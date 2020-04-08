J-K Police arrests 30 persons for violating lockdown
Handwara and Srinagar Police have arrested 30 persons and seized 6 vehicles for violating the lockdown imposed in backdrop of COVID-19 pandemic.ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 08-04-2020 21:57 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 21:57 IST
Handwara and Srinagar Police have arrested 30 persons and seized 6 vehicles for violating the lockdown imposed in backdrop of COVID-19 pandemic.
A nationwide 21-day lockdown came into effect on March 24 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the same.
India's tally of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 5,274, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday. 4,714 are active cases while 410 have been cured or discharged and one has migrated. The death toll stands at 149. (ANI)
