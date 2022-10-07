World Cotton day 2022: History, significance, theme

One of the most widely used plant products globally is cotton, specifically cotton fibre and cottonseed. It is a versatile plant that is mostly consumed in the textile industry, but it is also useful in the medical field, the edible oil industry, animal feeds, and bookbinding, among other things. The largest producer of cotton in the world is India. Every year on October 7, the world recognises cotton. The international event will be celebrated in 2022 for the third time.

World Cotton Day: History The first World Cotton Day was proposed by the World Trade Organization on October 7, 2019, by the Cotton Four, four sub-Saharan African cotton producers Benin, Burkina Faso, Chad, and Mali, collectively known as the Cotton Four (WTO).

The Cotton-4 countries' initiative to organise World Cotton Day was welcomed by the WTO on October 7, 2019. Together with the secretariats of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, the International Cotton Advisory Committee, and the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the WTO Secretariat organised the event (UNCTAD). At the WTO headquarters, over 800 people attended the launch event, including ministers, senior officials, the heads of international organisations, Geneva-based delegates, and members of the international cotton community, such as national growers associations, inspection service providers, traders, partners in development assistance, scientists, retailers, brand representatives, and the private sector. The chance to demonstrate cotton-related activities and goods and to share expertise was crucial for the participants.

World Cotton Day 2022: Theme Based on the posters provided by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, the theme for the celebration of World Cotton Day in 2022 is "Weaving a better future for cotton" (FAO). The focus of the theme is on cotton cultivation that is sustainable in order to better the lives of cotton labourers, smallholders, and their families. On October 7, from 12:30 to 5:00 p.m., Central European Summer Time (CEST), according to the FAO's official website.

World Cotton Day: Significance World Cotton Day has offered an opportunity to share knowledge and even highlight actions linked to cotton during the past two years.

Since the United Nations has formally recognised this World Cotton Day, it presents a brilliant opportunity to raise awareness about cotton and cotton-related products as well as the need for developing nations to have greater access to international markets in order to sell their cotton-related goods. It promotes ethical trade practices and makes it possible for developing nations to profit from each stage of the cotton value chain. World Cotton Day is commemorated every year through activities that educate and help cotton growers, processors, researchers, and all other stakeholders regarding the production and sale of cotton. The event gives farmers and emerging countries a boost in terms of economic development. (ANI)

