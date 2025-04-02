African Youth to Shape the Future at 2nd Biennial Africa Children’s Summit

The voices of Africa’s children are set to resonate across the continent and beyond, as over 1,000 young delegates prepare to participate in the 2nd Biennial Africa Children’s Summit, taking place from April 4–7, 2025, at St John’s College in Parktown, Johannesburg, South Africa.

Hosted by the South African Department of Social Development in partnership with the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund, the summit will bring together 1,300 children between the ages of 10 and 17 from across the African continent. About 300 of these children will attend the summit in person, while nearly 1,000 will join virtually, representing a powerful continental collaboration that emphasizes inclusivity and accessibility.

The summit, now in its second edition following its inaugural event in Nairobi, Kenya, in 2023, is designed to amplify the voices of African children in shaping the future of their communities and nations. The event is child-led, in alignment with the guiding principle: “Nothing about us without us”, which underscores the importance of giving children agency in decisions that affect their lives.

A Platform for Change: Children at the Forefront of Policy Dialogue

The 2025 summit marks a significant moment in Africa’s child rights movement, coinciding with South Africa’s Presidency of the Group of 20 (G20). This child-centred gathering forms part of a series of engagements ahead of the G20 Leaders’ Summit in November, and is also aligned with the African Union Agenda 2040 and the Bogotá 2024 Global Commitment to Ending Violence Against Children.

South Africa’s Minister of Social Development, Nokuzola Tolashe, announced during a media briefing in Cape Town that 17 African countries have officially confirmed participation. The summit is expected to be one of the largest youth engagements on the continent in 2025, offering a unique opportunity for children to present evidence-based policy recommendations to African leaders.

“The summit creates a platform for accelerated action needed to realise the full enjoyment of human rights and freedoms of all children on the African continent,” said Minister Tolashe. “Because it is led by children themselves, it gives them a collective voice to share their views and hold African leaders and governments to account on key issues affecting them.”

Critical Themes: From Climate Change to Inclusive Education

A wide range of pressing issues affecting children today will be addressed at the summit, including:

Climate change and environmental sustainability

Inclusive, quality education and the digital divide

The role of artificial intelligence (AI) in shaping education

Democracy, civic engagement, and child participation in governance

Addressing school-based and gender-based violence (GBV)

Promoting mental health and well-being

Combating discrimination and violence against children with disabilities

Through dynamic discussions, workshops, exhibitions, cultural showcases, and intergenerational panels, the children will not only raise awareness but also propose actionable solutions to these challenges.

Inclusion and Accessibility: A Focus on Children with Disabilities

In a major step toward inclusivity, the summit will host approximately 50 children with disabilities, ensuring their full participation in all summit activities. Tolashe emphasized the need to support the most vulnerable children on the continent.

“Children with disabilities are among the most vulnerable people in Africa. Research shows they are nearly twice as likely to suffer sexual abuse as their non-disabled peers,” she said.

South Africa, as a signatory to both the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) and the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child, is obligated to protect and promote the rights of children with disabilities, and this summit reflects those commitments in action.

Ensuring Safety and Security

The safety and well-being of the attending children remains a top priority. The State Security Agency has conducted full background checks on the 82 caregivers who will be accompanying the delegates to ensure a secure and protected environment throughout the summit.

Minister Tolashe expressed confidence in the country's readiness to host this important event, saying, “It’s all systems go for the 2nd Biennial Africa Children’s Summit. We are committed to ensuring a safe, empowering, and unforgettable experience for every child who takes part.”

A Continental Milestone in Child Participation

As anticipation builds ahead of the summit’s official opening on April 4, children across Africa are preparing to engage in meaningful dialogue that will help shape policies and practices at both national and regional levels.

The summit is not just a meeting—it’s a movement. It is a call to action for governments, civil society, and communities to recognize and uphold children’s rights, to listen actively, and to include children’s voices in all spaces where decisions affecting them are made.

By creating this platform for dialogue, leadership, and advocacy, the Africa Children’s Summit is setting the tone for a new era in child participation—one where children are not just seen, but heard, respected, and empowered as agents of change.