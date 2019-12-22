Left Menu
Development News Edition

Languages differ in way they express emotions through words!

Love is an emotion that cuts across all cultures, languages and individuals world over, but the intrinsic meaning of the words that are used to describe it in different languages varies greatly even if their literal translation in English remains the same.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 17:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-12-2019 17:43 IST
Languages differ in way they express emotions through words!
Words for different emotions vary across languages in their true meaning.. Image Credit: ANI

Love is an emotion that cuts across all cultures, languages and individuals world over, but the intrinsic meaning of the words that are used to describe it in different languages varies greatly even if their literal translation in English remains the same. For instance, the Turkish word 'sevgi' or Hungarian word 'szrelem,' which translate to love in English, do not convey the same feeling.

This same also applies to a whole range of other emotions and the words that are used to describe them in various languages. By mapping the meaning of the words used to communicate emotions over more than one-third of the planet's spoken languages, researchers find that there is a significant variation in how emotions are expressed across cultures.

The results of the study were published in the journal -- Science. The lexicon of many human languages contains a rich selection of words devoted to expressing emotions. Many emotion words appear to name fundamental human emotions across languages, such as love or anger, but not all emotion words are common.

For example, the Portuguese word Saudade, which refers specifically to the deep melancholic feelings caused by the longing for something absent or lost, has no direct translation in English. Thus, while emotions are a defining facet of the human condition, the semantics of the words used to describe them can be nuanced. As well, whether or not emotions share semantics across cultures remains unknown.

Joshua Jackson, one of the researchers and his colleagues used 'colexification,' a new method from comparative linguistics that measures the variability and structure in word meanings, to identify semantic patterns in a sample of 2,474 languages from 20 major language families, including small, understudied languages with comparatively few speakers. The results revealed that emotion words vary greatly in their meaning across languages, despite being equated in translation dictionaries. Patterns in this variation, however, could be predicted by both the geography of the language as well as by whether the related word described positive or negative feelings, says Jackson. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Circular Economy: Where India needs to focus?

UPDATE 1-Russia, China have blood on their hands after veto on Syria cross-border aid: Pompeo

What Song Hye-Kyo’s new ring means? Song Joong-Ki won’t renew with Blossom Entertainment

UPDATE 2-'Healthy' Boeing Starliner spacecraft on track to land in New Mexico -NASA

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Will not play Bangladesh on neutral venue: Pakistan board writes to BCB

KARACHI The Pakistan Cricket Board PCB has made it clear to their Bangladesh counterparts that it will not host them on a neutral venue during the upcoming home series in January-February. In an e-mail sent to the BCB this week, the PCB Cha...

UP BJP hits back at SP for criticising citizenship law

UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh on Sunday challenged Samajwadi Party leaders to visit West Bengal and see for themselves how the Trinamool Congress TMC runs the government in that state. Please tell the SP to visit Bengal and see how the T...

Roseate Hotels enters co-working business; opens first centre in hotel at Aerocity

Roseate Hotels Resorts, which has six hospitality projects in India and the UK, on Sunday said it has forayed into the co-working business with the setting up of its first premium centre in its hotel at Aerocity here. The company has opene...

Russia's Lavrov says Trump told Putin U.S. will continue looking for arms treaty solutions - Ifax

Russias Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Sunday that U.S. President Donald Trump had sent a short letter about the Intermediate Nuclear Forces INF treaty to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Interfax news agency reported. U.S. Pre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019