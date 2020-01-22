It's vacay time! This travel trend report will help you decide your next stop

Many mountains to scale and many shores to navigate! Travel enthusiasts are spoiled with so many choices that it often leads to confusion as to where to spend your hard-earned money this time. Extending a hand of help to clear the indecisive mind, Thomas Cook India released its list of travel trends for the year 2020, which will surely help you decide your next destination.

From digital detox travel to off-season travel, followed by Bollywood inspired vacation spots, this lists of top travel trends for 2020, offers you all the varieties to pick from. Pick your preference and dive into the adventure!

Digital Detox Travel In the time of the digitally-run world, the desire to select destinations with limited or zero network connectivity has started to come in the minds of many Indian travellers.

Having a clear mind to detach from the smart-phones, 67% of India's working professionals, millennials and solo travellers have opted for a go tech-free vacation, according to Thomas Cook. A trek in the Himalayas, tusker trails at a jungle resort near Bandipur Project Tiger reserve, swimming with whales along with a beach safari camp in Australia helps you experience a wonderful tech-free environment.

Thailand's Koh Yao retreat or a Karkloof Spa in South Africa's safari heartland, otherwise, diving & snorkelling in the Malaysia or Maldives remote islands. Traditional Balinese culture in Ubud or a village near historic Al Ain, Abu Dhabi, are some of the several options that help you to enjoy a tech-free environment disconnecting from the outside world.

Micro-cations/Bite-Size Breaks To cut the vacation to the short period yet to enjoy it to the core, India's work-weary professionals are opting for easy-visa/ no visa short-haul destinations like Indonesia, Dubai-Abu Dhabi, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Mauritius, Maldives, Macau, Reunion Island, Bhutan and emerging destinations like Myanmar, Vietnam and Oman.

Favourite domestic destinations include Andamans, Kerala, Ladakh and the North East. Biz-cations/B-leisure

56% of India's business travellers often tend to extend their official trip by a few days. Thomas Cook India's internal data reveals the strong potential for destinations including the UK, USA, Singapore, Switzerland, Germany, Malaysia, UAE, Thailand and Australia for the time-poor corporates who are rich in cash.

A self-drive of the Scottish Highlands post a meeting in London, enjoying the adrenalin rush of an F1 drive at the Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, clearwater caving in Malaysia; family fun at a K-pop concert in South Korea, Dubai Parks & Resorts or a Singapore cruise, all promise for a memorable business yet leisure trip. Off-Season Travel/Bang for the Buck Travel

If in a mood to avail attractive discounts and special offers, off-season travel destinations like Autumn and Winter travel to European favourites of UK, France, Switzerland, Italy; Summer in Dubai-Abu Dhabi, South Korea and Canada in Spring, offers for a great adventure. Me-cations

In this fast-paced world, some time for self is a must, so is a me-cations. Planned around unique interests/passions, learning new skills or self-discovery, the list offers travel destinations like learning the art of Muay Thai/kickboxing in Thailand, a cooking class with local chefs in Malaysia, Italy's Tuscany or at Le Cordon Bleu in France, K-beauty/Taekwondo certification in South Korea, a Tree-Top trek in Singapore.

Slow Travel 2020 is all about a new breed of travel enthusiasts who believe in taking it slow.

Such travellers wish to take slower modes of transport like peddle bikes, boats and even walking for that matter. Karnataka or Assam's coffee and tea plantations, or heady wine-cuisine experiences in Bordeaux/Champagne, France or Italy's Tuscany; a laid back river cruise on Lake Konigssee, Germany; indulgent therapeutic experiences in Fiji's hot springs/mud pools or a meandering biking trip along Japan's coastal villages, all offers you a great mood during your slow travel adventure.

Bollywood Inspired Vacations Bollywood makes certain places must-visit ones. Many Indians set their travel goals around the movie themes and places that made famous by Bollywood.

Such Bollywood destinations in demand include Lake Como and historic Venice in Italy, Switzerland's Gstaad, Montreux and Zurich, Amsterdam, Bruges and Innsbruck along with Spain and Portugal. Eco-Conscious Travel/Volun-Tourism

If your one among the responsible travellers, options for you are volunteering for the Surin Project in Thailand that promotes sustainable elephant tourism, opting for self-sustaining accommodation in the Maldives, eco-friendly rain-forest lodges in Sabah, Malaysia, treehouses in New Zealand, urban gardening workshops in France, clean-up tours of Mumbai's beach or Nepal's mountain trails are seeing interest. Cruise Tourism

Cruise travel will always be up in one's travel list as it offers an array of cuisine and plenty of activities and entertainment for all age groups, and offshore day excursions at different destinations en route. The popular International cruising destinations include South East Asia (short-haul convenience), Mediterranean, Scandinavia's Fjord cruises, Caribbean, Middle East, Ushuaia: the southernmost city in the world, the Amazon River through Peru, and the unique experiences of an Icebreaker cruise to Antarctica; while Andaman, Kerala, Goa and Lakshadweep continue to be some of the favoured domestic cruise destinations. (ANI)

