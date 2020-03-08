Left Menu
Development News Edition

This female auto driver from Patna shattering all gender stereotypes

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the #SheIinspiresUs social media campaign on the occasion of International Women's Day, several stories of women shattering gender stereotypes have come to the fore.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Patna (Bihar)
  • |
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 09:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-03-2020 09:50 IST
This female auto driver from Patna shattering all gender stereotypes
Sangeeta has been trained by the government for this job and appreciates PM Modi's efforts to empower women (Picture Courtesy: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the #SheIinspiresUs social media campaign on the occasion of International Women's Day, several stories of women shattering gender stereotypes have come to the fore. One of them is Sangeeta Kumari, an auto-rickshaw driver from Patna. The true personification of the indomitable female spirit, the mother of three has been in this profession for the past four years.

When asked about how she gathers the strength to carry out her job, the lady revealed that it emanates from the sheer necessity of sustaining her family and probably it is God who gives her the courage to struggle on a daily basis. "People have been very cooperative with me since I started out as an auto driver and I haven't faced many difficulties during my time in this profession," she said.

She has been trained by the government for this job and appreciates PM Modi's efforts to empower women. Sangeeta added that "now more women are being inspired by my story and are now willing to learn the skill of auto-driving"

She also urged the PM to facilitate and encourage the women who are involved in this profession. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Oppo raises the bar with first smartwatch series; could beat Apple Watch

International Women's Day: Meet the women at forefront of tech industry

Fire breaks out at club in Juhu

Facebook puts temporary ban on medical face mask ads

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Unknown person opens fire at woman police officer in Maharashtra's Palghar

An unidentified person opened fire at a woman officer, posted with the Crime Branch, here on Saturday. The officer, Assistant Police Inspector Siddhawa Jaybhaye, survived the attack with no injuries, police said.Palghar SP Gaurav Singh said...

Tech lifestyles enable 'safe escape' from coronavirus

For people hunkering down due to the coronavirus epidemic, the tech sector has become their new best friend with an array of lifestyle solutions making social distancing easier. Those wanting to avoid crowds can have meals delivered from re...

Man held for peeping into trial room in Noida mall

A man was arrested by the police in Noida for allegedly peeping into a changing room of a shopping mall while it was occupied by a woman.The incident took place on Saturday when the woman was shopping at a mall in Noida Sector 32.According ...

Japan's 7-Eleven worker infected with coronavirus, another case likely caused meningitis

A worker at Japans 7-Eleven convenience store chain in Yamanashi prefecture, west of Tokyo, has contracted the new coronavirus, the company said on Sunday.7-Eleven, a unit of Japanese retail group Seven i Holdings said it temporarily close...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020