My Hero Academia Chapter 323 spoilers: Will Deku escape the U.A. High?

My Hero Academia Chapter 323 is releasing on Sunday, August 22, 2021, after a week's break. The print version will be available online on August 23.

Deku admits to his classmates that he has lost the willpower to fight against his friends. So he asks Tenya to let him go. Ochaco releases her Quirks. While they begin to fall, Kirishima is ready to hold them. Kirishima shares a past story where he discovered a boy who saves one of their friends from a villain. He wonders if Deku is the same boy.

Watching Kirishima's care Tenya is happy. Mina asks Deku to rejoin the U.A. High and attend the classes. Deku makes it clear to Mina that he always likes to join them, but if he comes back, all his classmates will be in danger. However, Deku later rejoins the U.A High.

While Deku enters the academy, the civilians protest against Deku's joining in the U.A High because they believe Deku is actually Kid, whom Shigaraki is searching for. However, Class A's students do not want to let Deku leave the academy despite the protest by the civilians. Finally, Deku stands up and tries to leave, but Ochaco stops and consoles him. Bakugou apologizes to Deku for his past behavior.

My Hero Academia Chapter 323 could show what All For One may do. Although the security is tight inside the academy campus, still the civilians are alert for Deku. If AFO attack breaks all the barriers, lots of civilians will die and people will hate the heroes even more.

According to Epic Dope, in My Hero Academia Chapter 323, Deku might escape the academy to save everybody.

The Japanese manga My Hero Academia Chapter 323 will be available live to the readers at noon EST on August 22.

