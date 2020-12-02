Nigeria: "We are about putting another satellite space", says Ogbonnaya Onu

To stop television stations from paying huge amounts of money to satellite firms outside Nigeria, the Science and Technology Ministry is planning to launch another satellite said Ogbonnaya Onu, according to a report by This Day.

Onu, the Science and Technology Minister, disclosed the plan to launch the native satellite in Abuja earlier on Tuesday after getting a courtesy call by Emeka Rollas, the president of the Nigerian Guild of Actors (NGA).

On responding to the NGA's request, Onu said that the ministry is aware of Nollywood's contribution to the economy of Nigeria and acknowledged the government's plan to launch another native satellite to aid country's money who pays huge amounts to foreign satellite for live coverage of events.

Onu said, "we are about putting another satellite space to avoid losing more revenue to foreign satellite firms who provide satellite services to our television stations," adding that Nollywood is a brand".

He appreciated Nollywood's contribution in creating jobs in the country and assured ministry's support, as he said, "Nollywood represents our culture to the outside world. It is a brand and we cannot thank you enough for creating job in helping government to reduce unemployment in the country. We are happy that this guild has done so much for our country and this ministry is willing to assist you to greater heights. We you to become the best in the world because we know that is what you want and though it make take a long time but you will be the best".

However, Rollas reportedly commended the ministry's approach in transforming science and technology, as he stated earlier, "I sincerely commend your giant strides in transforming the technical advertisement of our country through your strategic and dynamic leadership qualities. Your phenomenal achievements and reputation in the ministry of science and technology is worthy of commendation."

Rollas said that Nollywood is seeking a gateway to the world through a mutual partnership with the ministry. "We seek a mutual beneficial partnership with your ministry to develop and nurture new technological in-ways to the advancement of the motion picture industry in Nigeria. It therefore behooves on us to create a platform that will showcase our movies to the world," he added.