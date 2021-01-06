Uganda: UPDF prepares 6,000 soldiers in Kampala, several for other regions

For the smooth functioning of the presidential and parliamentary elections in the coming week, the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) has trained over 13,000 personnel, according to a report by Dispatch.

Reportedly, over 6,000 soldiers would be deployed in Kampala, whereas the rest would be deployed in other towns of the country, as resolved by the UPDF leadership. The personnel are said to be deployed to back up the police to ensure the smooth functioning of the elections on Thursday.

As reported, "soldiers are going to work with the police and all election-related operations will be led by police and military commanders. For Kampala, 6,000 soldiers will join the police and Local Defence Units [LDUs]. More than half of this number has already been deployed in strategic points in Kampala".

Denying to provide any information on the deployment, Brig Flavia Byekwaso, the media aide of UPDF, however, confirmed that the deployment would be enough to maintain law and order in the Kampala Metropolitan Area.

Though the army has been noticed in several places in the capital city. Several soldiers are been deployed in different road junctions, such as Kaleerwe-Gayaza, and many are seeing foot patrolling, as per the report.

"I am telling you this, expect pre-emptive operations. We are going to have raids and arrests on all groups our intelligence will reveal that they are planning to cause chaos during or after elections. By end of this week, expect strictness on the observance of curfew hours," said security personnel as reported.

Looking at the condition in the country Yoweri Museveni, the President of Uganda, appointed Kayanja Muhanda to coordinate all joint security operations earlier on Friday.