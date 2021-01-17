Nigeria: NYSC issues 'safety protocols' before Orientation Camp of prospective corps

The National Youth Service Corps Scheme (NYSC) has listed conditions in "Safety Protocols" that must be reached by the "B" Stream II 2020's Batch prospective corps members before their admission into Orientation Camp, according to a report by Today Ng.

Reportedly, the conditions also ask for a mandate negative COVID-19 report. Stating in the "Safety protocols", NYSC issued the guidelines ahead of the "B" Stream II 2020's Batch Orientation Course on January 19, 2021. It stated, "it is imperative to restate that everyone coming into the NYSC camps must undergo COVID-19 test, Corps Members, and officials alike. Only those that test negative are admitted into the camps".

While other protocols mentioned "PCMS are expected to go to their dashboard and fill in the COVID-19 test self-reporting format before printing call-up letters. PCMs are to download and print slip generated for presentation at Orientation camps. PCMS must adhere strictly to their assigned date of reporting to the orientation camps. No PCMS will be allowed into the camps if they come before their appointment date. Upon arrival at Camp, PCMS must subject themselves to COVID-19 test. PCMs must take responsibility for their own safety and ensure strict compliance with all COVID-9 safety protocols. All foreign-trained PVMS must arrive in the country two weeks before the commencement of the orientation course. Frequent washing of hands at the wash hand points and use of alcohol-based hand sanitiser. Physical distancing must be observed in all camp activities. Avoid touching face with unwashed hands."